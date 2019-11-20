Bexley’s Conservative Council continues to be effective and efficient in its use of taxpayers money.

Following the publication of the Council annual report and accounts, the latest report from independent auditors state that Bexley’s Conservative Council continues to show “economy, efficiency and effectiveness” in the way in which it used its resources, delivering value for money for taxpayers.

Read the report for yourself

This follows a separate independent report last year which stated Bexley had a culture of strong financial management at its heart.

Councillor David Leaf, Cabinet Member for Resources, said:

“Delivering value for money for Bexley taxpayers and residents has always been the bedrock of our administration.

It’s one of the reasons we have so many services rated as the best or among the very best in the Country.

I’m glad our new independent auditors continue to share the analysis of the previous organisations as we continue to implement our 2018 manifesto and long term positive vision for Bexley.”