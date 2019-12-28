New libraries underway, but further Crossrail delay: Part 4 of our review of 2019

October to December Already a year late, the Labour Mayor of London announced that Crossrail would not open until 2021 at the earliest. A project that was on time and on budget in May 2016 is now likely to be over two and a half years late. Official statistics confirmed that the London Borough of Bexley has retained its position as London’s number one Council for recycling for a record breaking 15 years in a row.

Meanwhile the Borough’s new wheelie bins for the new recycling collections began being delivered. Delivering 160,000 new bins is a major logistical project, with approx. 11,000 bins being delivered a week.

Early indications suggested an increase in recycling rates where people had started using the new wheelie bins.

Lesnes Abbey won another award, this time for the work undertaken to create better habitats for wildlife and bees. Hall Place welcomed thousands of visitors for the Christmas fair weekend, and secured planning permission for a major investment next year. The third Ageing Well event attracted hundreds of people wanting to find new interests, make new friends or break out of the cycle of loneliness. The free Wi-Fi for town centres agreed by the Cabinet in April began being rolled out, with Erith, Sidcup, Welling and Crayford being the first to receive the service. Work got underway to build the new libraries for Thamesmead and Sidcup. Both are scheduled to open in 2021. Remember Bexley’s Labour Councillors voted against the funding to build the new Thamesmead Library. At the General Election, the Rt James Brokenshire MP and the Rt Hon Sir David Evennett MP were re-elected as Conservative MPs for Old Bexley and Sidcup and Bexleyheath and Crayford constituencies in landslide victories. And Joe Robertson’s high energy positive Conservative campaign turned one of Labour’s safest of safest rock solid seats, Erith and Thamesmead, into one of Labour’s most marginal seats.