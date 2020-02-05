Record attendance for Bexley apprentice fair

This year’s Bexley apprentice fair attracted over 1,000 young people – a record number of attendees.



The fair gives young people the opportunity to meet with different companies from all sectors to learn about the apprenticeships they offer.



Young people and their families were queueing around the block for the event.



Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr John Fuller, said:



“This was our most successful apprentice fair yet and it was great to talk to so many people wanting to learn more about all the possibilities on offer in Bexley.



And the companies exhibiting were unanimous in saying how friendly and keen Bexley’s young people were.”

