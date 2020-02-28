Our Budget for Bexley will deliver £500MILLION of investment in our Borough – AND 2 new schools for children with special needs.

Bexley’s Conservative Councillors have published their final recommendations for the 2020/21 budget, ahead of the Budget Council meeting on 4th March.

Leader of Bexley’s Conservative Council, Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE, said:

“Our Budget for Bexley delivers for Bexley residents.

We will invest across the Council and across the Borough, from highways to housing, ensuring we continue to provide high quality services for local residents, and invest for the long term future of our Borough.

As the only Council in the country to secure funding to build two new schools for children with special needs, we are very proud to be able to deliver these new facilities – they will transform the lives of those who go to the new schools.”

Bexley’s Conservative Council continues to be independently rated as one of the country’s best performing local authorities, and has been recognised as an efficient, effective Council that has a clear vision, huge ambition and which delivers value for money for taxpayers.

The full budget proposals can be read in full here.

Cllr David Leaf, Cabinet Member for Resources, added:

“Conservative Councillors have been working together on our budget plans, day in, day out for months. We’re proud to be delivering on the trust residents gave us in 2018.

Meanwhile, Bexley’s hard left Labour Councillors haven’t been able to come up with a single budget proposal over the last four months, not one.

They were elected by residents in their wards to get stuck in and fight for them, not sit in silence at meeting after meeting.”

The final decisions on the 2020/21 Budget for Bexley will be made on 4th March. By law, the way Councillors vote on the formal budget plans must be recorded and published.

Councillors either vote FOR the budget plans, AGAINST the Budget or abstain, which is effectively the same as opposing the budget.

For example the only way for Councillors to make clear they support the two new schools for children with special needs is to vote for the budget.