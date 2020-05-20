As Conservative Cllrs approve plans for 2020/21, Bexley’s blundering Labour Cllrs vote against forming all committees on which they sit!

At the Annual Meeting of the London Borough of Bexley, the Mayor, Leader, Cabinet and Committee chairmen were appointed for the municipal year.

Cllr James Hunt was elected as the new Mayor of the London Borough of Bexley, with Cllr Sue Gower taking on the role of Deputy Mayor.

Leader of the London Borough of Bexley,

Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE confirmed an unchanged Cabinet while the Council approved the chairmen of the Council’s various Committees.



But Bexley’s Labour Councillors voted AGAINST the formation of all the Council committees.



This means they voted against there being any Scrutiny Committees, against having an Audit Committee and against there being a Planning Committee.

Cllr David Leaf, Cabinet Member for Resources, said:

“Labour’s blundering Councillors have done it again, by voting against creating the very committees in which they are supposed to serve.

They are turning their backs on democracy and have no interest in taking part in scrutiny, planning, licensing and all the other important committees that support our residents and oversee Council services.

This vote was taken as a roll call vote which meant every single Councillor’s vote is on the record, for posterity.

Every Labour Councillor voted against being on committees they want to serve on.”