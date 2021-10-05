Bexley’s Conservative Council finances a ‘good news story’, says independent external auditor

A draft independent report by the globally respected auditors, Ernst and Young (EY), has said that Bexley’s Conservative Council continues to have the proper arrangements in place to secure value for money for Bexley’s taxpayers and residents.

The report, which is based on EY’s assessment of the Council’s accounts and financial arrangements, also commended the Council for investing in services and maintaining financial resilience during the global pandemic and the unprecedented levels of uncertainty local government faces.

The Belvedere Beach playground, just one of the many new facilities for families delivered by Bexley’s Conservative Councilors’ investment in the future.

The draft report was presented to the Council’s General Purposes and Audit Committee, and Councillors were told by the EY representative present that the Council’s financial position was a “good news story”.

This is at the same time as when Labour Councils such as those in Slough and Croydon have lost control of their budgets and gone bankrupt, issuing 114 notices stating they have no money to provide services and are embroiled in claims of financial mismanagement.

In March this year Bexley’s Conservative Council set a balanced budget, AND increased investment across a range of services. This included more funding for highways maintenance and now investing over a million pounds a year more in street cleaning and waste and recycling collections.

Conservatives are increasing funding for street cleaning and waste and recycling collections – additional investment opposed by Labour Councillors

We have also committed funding to support victims of domestic abuse, services for children with special needs and disabilities, help for adults in need of social care and money for our parks, pavements and highways – which was opposed and voted against by Labour.

Cllr David Leaf, Cabinet Member for Resources, said:

“Last year we set out a very clear strategy for addressing the financial challenges and uncertainty Covid caused. As the first lockdown came in, we had to divert funding to provide the delivery of hot meals every day to 3,000 vulnerable or isolated residents, set up a 7 day a week covid helpline, and created a free parking scheme for 4,000 carers, volunteers and emergency workers.

We invested in the services needed to help the most vulnerable and keep people alive. We’re very proud of how our Council, local community and partners responded so quickly to this global pandemic.

“But while we were getting on with that and helping residents who needed our support, others made all sorts of wild claims about what was allegedly the Council’s financial position. Apparently we were twinned with bankrupt Croydon Council, were going to axe all services or borrow millions and millions of pounds from the Government.

“The then Leader of the Opposition even stood on the steps of the Civic Offices proclaiming to the media that the Council was bankrupt, had a £14 million budget gap and would be closing all the Borough’s libraries and children’s centres.

The then Leader of the Labour Group claimed Bexley had a £14million budget gap when we actually set a balanced budget

“Those claims were all made up and it speaks volumes that those who made up those claims now seem disappointed that their predictions have failed to come true, are upset the budget was balanced and disappointed our Council continues to provide high quality services, independently rated as among the best in local government and has now been praised by independent auditors for the way we have addressed the financial uncertainty caused by Covid.

“While they keep making up crazy claims and talking down our Borough, we just get on with delivering great services for our great Borough and our great community, which is why we are trusted by residents to deliver a well run council providing value for money for taxpayers.”

In May this year, voters chose to elect Lisa Jane Moore as the new Conservative Councillor for Longlands ward, after an election campaign in which opposition candidates based their entire campaigns on making the false claims set out above, while the successful Conservative team ran a positive campaign which focused on the issues that matter to residents and setting out the facts about the council financial impact of COVID-19.

Election candidate Party name Number of votes Paul William Hurren Liberal Democrats 275 Lisa-Jane Moore Conservative Party 2,467 Linda Purcell Heritage Party 49 Jonathon Scot Rooks Green Party 323 David Joel Michael Tingle Labour Party 859 The positive campaign run by Bexley Conservatives in Longlands ward saw residents back our candidate by a huge margin, and completely rejecting the constant negativity of the Labour and other campaigns