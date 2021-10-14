The Leader of the London Borough of Bexley, Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE has paid tribute to James Brokenshire, following his death:

“I join the many others today in expressing my sadness and shock at the very sad death of the Rt Hon James Brokenshire, MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

A devoted husband and father James was also dedicated to the local people he represented. For the 11 years that James was in office as MP in our borough he had a number of high profile roles that took him across the world but he always remembered his commitment to those he served locally.

I was fortunate enough to be able to work with James over the years and know that he was a committed MP who served with passion and a determination to do the best for local people.

He will be sorely missed by everyone that had the chance to work with him while he was in office.”

Councillors held a moment of silence at Bexley’s Cabinet meeting in honour of James.