A year that confirmed, in Bexley, community and public service matters.

The Leader of the London Borough of Bexley, Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE has written to residents of the Borough.

Dear resident,



It’s been another challenging year for us all as the Covid pandemic has continued to affect our lives in many ways. When the pandemic struck last year, our community came together like never before.

We looked out for each other, cared for each other, helped each other. That reaction is not surprising at all, as public service and community is the bedrock of our Borough.



And it was the same at the beginning of this year. With the launch of the Covid vaccination, Bexley residents quickly came forward to get jabbed and our Borough had the largest and quickest rollout of the vaccination in London. But more than that, residents volunteered at the vaccination centres, helping keep that momentum going.



One of the highlights of this year was being able to thank all of those people and organisations who did give up their time to help others, and we staged a special thank you event in August at Danson Park – this event was funded by Bexley’s Councillors, of all parties.



As a Council we have provided huge amounts of support to local businesses through the pandemic, with funding packages to help them continue to trade, or be able to re-open when permitted.



The virus had an impact on Council services; for example, none in our libraries were able to open until June, but as soon as they did, we welcomed over 5,000 new members.



But there have been some low points, none more so than when we lost James Brokenshire, a brilliant local MP, who had served residents for 10 years.

The outpouring of grief for James’s loss showed how he touched so many people lives. Louie French was elected as James’s successor in the by-election that followed in December, receiving 52% of all votes cast. I know he will work hard to build on James’s legacy.



Speaking of elections, in May Lisa Jane Moore was elected as the new Councillor for Longlands ward. We fought a positive campaign, focusing on the things that actually matter to residents, with a hardworking team and candidate. And in the London elections, our Conservative Party won every single ward in the Borough, an unprecedented achievement, again the result of hard work and a positive campaign ran by Peter Fortune.



Residents though were victims of the “summer of stink”, a politically motivated strike by Unite union, disrupting household waste collections and street cleaning services.

But while Labour Councillors cheered and celebrated as waste lorries were blocked from leaving the depots, Conservative Councillors urged both sides to sit down and talk, and put in place contingency measures such as pop up recycling centres.

Our actions in urging the two sides to get round the table and reach an agreement saw the strike, which was supposed to last for 4 months end in just five weeks.



As part of our wider budget, we are now going to be investing an additional £1m a year into this core service, and our new contractor, CountryStyle, took over in October.



Speaking of budgets, there is no doubt about the financial impact of Covid on Councils. Suddenly, several support schemes needed to be funded, at the same time as we lost substantial incomes.

However, while we have seen Councils such as Croydon and Slough declare they are bankrupt, we did what we always do, knuckle down, work hard and ensure Council finances were under control and able to continue to deliver services.



We had many conversations with Ministers and officials, and the Government made emergency funds available to us, if we needed them. Having set a balanced budget for 2021/22 which included increased investments across a range of services, and already finished the budget for 2022/23, which will see further increased investment, we wrote to the government to say we would not need to use that support.



Independent auditors confirmed that Bexley’s finances remain a “good news story” and that we continue delivering an effective, efficient council that ensures value for money for taxpayers; and an independent report published in December says that Bexley has clearly demonstrated it understands the financial impact of covid and reacted in the right way.



Turning to 2022, we will continue to face up to any further challenges to us from Covid, support businesses where it is needed, and provide help to those who most need it, when they need it. In May, residents will decide who they want to run their council for the next four years.

Every one of our 2018 manifesto pledges has been delivered in full, exactly as promised.

In fact since being elected in 2006, we have delivered every single manifesto commitment made in full, working hard to ensure Bexley remains one of the top rated Councils in the country and the capital.

It’s not a coincidence that so many of Bexley’s services are independently rated as among the very best; it’s because we focus on that relentlessly, all day, every day and will continue to do so in 2022.

2022 will also see Her Majesty The Queen celebrate 70 years on the throne, and here in Bexley we plan to commemorate this historic event in style.

We know Bexley residents love our country and support our Monarch and it’s good to know there are many already making plans for this.



Finally, we didn’t just lose James this year, we also lost several former Councillors – Mike Tarrant, Howard Marriner and in the last few days, David Hurt. All three, like all Councillors of all parties, were committed to public services and committed to represent the residents they served.



All Councillors in Bexley – Conservative, Labour or Independent – put themselves forward for public office because we all believe in public service and in trying to help those in need.



We may disagree on how we achieve that policy wise, but for my party, I can say we will approach 2022 in that way, committed to public service, committed to helping those in need. As I said at the start, public service and community is the bedrock on which our wonderful Borough is built, and, at least for my colleagues, we will never waiver from that commitment.



I wish you all the best for the new year.



Teresa



Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE

Leader of the London Borough of Bexley.