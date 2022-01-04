Statement on Labour Mayor of London’s plans to decriminalise drug use in Bexley

Statement from Peter Fortune AM, Cllr Teresa O’Neill OBE, Sir David Evennett MP and Louie French MP following reports that the Labour Mayor of London intends to weaken drugs laws in Bexley.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366353/Sadiq-Khan-plans-DECRIMINALISE-Class-B-drugs-London.html

“We are appalled to learn today through the media that the Labour Mayor of London plans to impose on Bexley a policy of decriminalising drugs, without any discussion with the Council Leader, Assembly Member, Members of Parliament, or indeed any resident.

We strongly opposed the Mayor of London’s decision to axe Bexley’s Borough police force and merge it with Lewisham and Greenwich, which has meant that our residents lose out as valuable resources are concentrated in areas with higher levels of crime, and yet again the Mayor is showing he doesn’t care about our residents or what they want.

We now stand together in saying that we do not support any weakening of drugs laws and we do not want our borough to be a guinea pig for this policy – and nor do Bexley residents.”