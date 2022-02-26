Bexley’s Conservative Council to invest 8% more in services in £400m budget to make Bexley even better

Bexley Council’s Cabinet has put forward a balanced budget for 2022/23, a budget which includes an 8% increase in spending on key services to make Bexley even better.

The budget for 2022/23 will rise from £176m to £191m, providing more funding for waste and recycling collection services, street cleaning, grass cutting and maintenance of grass verges and parks, plus investment in adult social care and the Council’s Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ rated children’s services.

Resources are also being made available to support victims of domestic abuse, those in need of housing, the ongoing response to the pandemic, support for businesses and employment, and help for thousands of vulnerable and low-income households.

A further £210 million of capital spending over a five-year period is proposed, including funding for new affordable housing, new school places, investment in playgrounds, two new libraries, highways maintenance and flood prevention measures. Investment continues to be made available for major regeneration schemes benefiting Erith and Sidcup and BexleyCo, the Council’s housebuilding company that’s planning to build hundreds of new homes, including affordable housing.

Cllr David Leaf, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Resources, said:

“Our budget puts forward new investment in services used by residents across all parts of our Borough. There’s more funding for our street services, roads and parks and new investment in the vital frontline services many adults, children and families rely on. We’re helping hundreds of vulnerable people affected by domestic abuse and violence and those in need of housing.”

“We’re also helping families with the costs of living by giving reductions in Council Tax to 14,000 low-income households and administering the £150 cash rebate being provided by the Government to around three-quarters of households in Bexley. During the pandemic we provided thousands of businesses in the Borough with millions of pounds of grants and business rates reliefs and have helped hundreds of residents into employment.

“Because of our record of sound financial management, we have been able to put more resources into the services that matter most to our residents. We have managed the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and are working hard to make Bexley even better.”

The Council’s budget has also been set after an independent review of the Council’s finances praised the Council’s response to the pandemic and strong leadership. The independent local government finance review conducted by CIPFA stated:

“The political leadership of the Council has demonstrated that it understands the financial challenges facing the organisation and their commitment to managing the medium-term financial resilience of the organisation.”

“The Council recognised the need to address the impact of the pandemic, to maintain a balanced budget for 2020/21 and took various steps to prevent the threat through a mixture of cost control measures, savings and efficiencies, use of reserves, maximising income and grants received…”

“The Council has been proactive in managing the unprecedented financial pressures that arose because of the loss of income and additional spending pressures brought about by the pandemic.”

The Council’s Cabinet proposed the 2022/23 budget at a Public Cabinet meeting on 28 February 2022 and the budget will be debated and voted on by all Bexley Councillors at the Budget Council meeting on 9 March 2022.