Blendon and Penhill ward Conservative candidates

Patrick Adams

Patrick was born and bred in Bexley, went to school in the borough and lives in Blendon and Penhill.

Bexley has been my home most of his life, and he wants to make it an even better place by focusing on improving the local parks and schools and finding local solutions to climate change.

David Leaf

David has lived in Bexley since 1984, growing up in the Borough, attending local primary and secondary schools, and previously working in a local small business. He has represented communities in Bexley as a local Councillor for 12 of the last 16 years and has also served terms as a school governor and a trustee of a local charity.

David has a strong record helping residents with issues and campaigning for road safety improvements, action to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, and support for local families and businesses affected by the Covid pandemic. As the Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, David has developed schemes to support low income households, worked with colleagues to get funding distributed to businesses, and is proud of overseeing the financing of Council’s housing company BexleyCo as it built it’s first housing development for local people to move into.

Over the last four years, David has also worked cross-Party and pan-London to develop and oversee a multi-million pound programme to commission charities to combat homelessness and tackle domestic and sexual abuse.

Nick O’Hare

Nick has lived around Bexley for the past 35 years and is married with two daughters – both his children went to Bexley schools, as do his grandchildren now. He hasalso had a business in Welling and Bexleyheath.

Nick has represented Blendon and Penhill Ward since 2006 and East Wickham 1998/2006 and was honouredto have been the Mayor of Bexley 2008/09. He like helping people to the best of his ability to solve their problems where possible.