East Wickham ward Conservative candidates

Christine Catterall

Christine has lived in the Borough of Bexley for 34 years and is a teacher at a local secondary school where she teaches Spanish and Maths. She has three, now adult, children who all grew up in Bexleyheath and attended local schools.

In her spare time she enjoys cycling and horse riding and has been a British Cycling Ride Leader for the past two years, taking people on rides around the local area and out into the Kent countryside. She is interested in local history and is fascinated by how the Borough has changed over the past 50 years.

Steven Hall

Steven has lived in East Wickham since 2004 and grew up on a Council estate in Charlton. He is an IT Consultant, a former police officer, and is married with one son.

Steven was first elected as an East Wickham Conservative Councillor in the 2009 by-election and has developed a reputation for engaging with local community groups, the police, and housing associations.

Caroline Newton

Caroline grew up in East Wickham ward and lived there for large part of her life. She still lives in Welling and works in the City of London.

Caroline has been a Councillor for 12 years, for the former St Michael’s ward and, for the past four years, for East Wickham ward.

Caroline’s Council interests include children’s services and education, adults’ services and community, as well as ensuring that Bexley residents have value for money in all services the Council provides.