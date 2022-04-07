Erith ward Conservative candidates

Masbah Uddin Khan

Masbah is a husband and father of two daughters. He is also an entrepreneur, running a successful clothing export and retail business for the past 10 years.

Masbah understands the hardship of household costs creeping up. His experience has given him an eye for financial details and the knowledge of how best to procure and deliver services – all of which he will use to ensure value for money for residents.

David Li

David Li has lived with his family in Bexley for 18 years, first in West Thamesmead and then in West Heath.

Educated at Heilongjiang University, he obtained the Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical engineering in 2001. In 2000 he transferred to Leeds university as final year international exchange student in color chemistry. In 2003 he completed a Master’s Degree in Computer and Information Systems at University of Greenwich. Since 2008 he continues to pursue PhD in finance at University of Greenwich.

Since 2005, David Li has carried out international trade in chemical materials and machinery. He runs a successful chemical supplies business nationwide from Erith and Belvedere based depots.