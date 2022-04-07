Falconwood and Welling ward Conservative candidates

Nigel Betts

Nigel is widowed, with a grown-up family and formerly worked in the field of computer security.

He was first elected to represent Falconwood in May 1974 and has served on most Council Committees and his main interests are in the Public Works arena.

He served Deputy Mayor and was Mayor in 2007-2008.

A keen supporter of the Reserve Forces, he is also a school Governor at Bishop Ridley C of E Primary and a Governor of the Fosters Foundation.

He is also involved with a number of local Community Groups and Charities. He chairs the East Wickham & Welling War Memorial Trust, and the FalconwoodHorticultural Society as well as a President for St John Ambulance and past chairman of SE London SSAFA, the Forces help charity.

Frazer Brooks

Having lived in the Borough all his life, Frazer is proud to say he’s a local lad through and through. He currently work as a Senior Caseworker for an MP in Buckinghamshire and it is through this role that he not only understands the problems many residents face, but he also has a proven track record in knowing how to go about fixing them. Frazer want to bring these skills and experiences home to help residents in Falconwood and Welling, and across Bexley.

Frazer is also engaged in charity work and community events – locally he recently volunteered at Bexfest and the Danson Fireworks which raised thousands of pounds for local charities and Bexley’s looked after children. He has also been involved with the Falconwood Horticultural show and Carols On The Green, great events that brought the whole community together.

Andrew Curtois

Andy Curtois lives in Welling and experiences everything that his residents experience. He’s passionate about preserving what’s great in the area and determined to improve those things that aren’t.

He is already chairman for the local Falconwood and Welling ward, volunteers at events, goes litter picking, offers his time to maintain the area and does all he can to personally make a difference.

He currently works for PwC, but has held senior positions at the NHS, Ofcom and the Cabinet Office. He was also Head of Procurement for Westminster Council for 5 years. This means that he understands people, central government, local authority, and most importantly how to get things done.