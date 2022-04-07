Sidcup ward Conservative candidates

Cheryl Bacon

Cheryl lives with her family in Sidcup and is delighted to be offered the opportunity to represent local residents.

We have seen many new developments in Sidcup and we need to ensure they meet the needs of local people and that we have services to support a growing population.

Cheryl has supported the Sidcup BID team and the work they do in helping and supporting local businesses in the High Street and beyond. She welcomed the development of the new library and cinema, which will be additional footfall to local businesses to help maintain a vibrant high street.

She is particular proud of the new Cleve Meadows School in the Ward which is supporting pupils with additional needs reducing the need to send pupils out of borough, which is better for them and reduces costs to local taxpayers.

She will campaign for more police resources in and around Sidcup and more investment in roads and our green spaces.

Richard Diment

Richard and his wife have lived in Bexley for 36 years where their children attended local schools. Now retired from the construction industry, Richard has been beeninvolved in the local community for many years as a school governor, trustee of several charities and until last year a Governor of Oxleas NHS Foundation, where he campaigned for investment in Queen Mary’s Hospital, Community and Mental Health services.

Since his election as a councillor in 2018, in addition to being a champion for Sidcup and its residents, Richard has been particularly interested in health provision and services for vulnerable children and adults across Bexley. For the last year he has chaired the Council’s Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee and was previously Chairman of the Corporate Parenting Board.

June Slaughter

June Slaughter has been a member of Bexley Council since 1974, representing Sidcup residents throughout.

Sidcup has been her home since 1975. A retired solicitor, in her spare time she belongs to several local groups including Sidcup Community Garden Group, Friends of Footscray Meadows, Sidcup Literary & Scientific Society and Lamorbey & Sidcup History Society.

Since being elected to the Council she has held a variety of positions and is currently Chairman of the Licensing Committee. June has supported residents in a number of campaigns, such as “We Want Waitrose” and the group to save Old Farm Park.

She is particularly interested in Town Planning and regularly assist residents in supporting or objecting to Planning application, feels that the Planning process should be used to ensure better quality buildings, and believes we should conserve Bexley’s historic buildings.