St Mary & St James ward Conservative candidates

Kurtis Christoforides

Born in rural Somerset, Kurtis and his partner moved to Bexley many years ago, drawn by the borough’s unique location within striking distance of both central London and the rolling countryside of Kent. After a spell in Bexleyheath, they moved to Bexley Village, and Kurtis is proud to seek election in his home ward of St Mary’s and St James. The area has a unique feel and character, which deserves to be preserved and enhanced.

A former police officer, Kurtis is now director of a charity that recruits, trains and develops talented individuals with a strong sense of public service to be outstanding neighbourhood constables and detectives in police forces throughout England and Wales. He hopes to use the skills, knowledge and attributes developed throughout his professional career to make the ward, and the borough, even better for those who live, work and visit here.

Cameron Smith

Cameron is proud to live in Bexley Village. He moved to the area in 2019 with his wife because of its unique character, green spaces, thriving high street and good transport links.

Since graduating from university in 2016, he has worked in communications and currently works for an environmental group.