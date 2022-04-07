Thamesmead East Conservative Candidates

Graham Moon

Graham Moon is a retired Structural Engineer and Surveyor who was educated at Erith Technical School. He has lived in various wards of Bexley since birth and now resides in Belvedere, where he has previously been a prospective Conservative candidate.

Both his parents and grandparents were local shopkeepers, which has given him a long-standing appreciation of the history and development of North Bexley and the amenities of the area.

Graham would work to ensure that the future development of Thamesmead East reflects the wishes of residents and enhances the built environment.

Natalie Price

Natalie lives with her husband Neill and their three-year-old daughter Lily, in Welling and have been a Bexley resident most of her life. She was a pupil at Bedonwell Primary School and then Erith School (now King Henry). She is the Client Services Director of a small market research company and, in her spare time, a keen gym-goer.

If elected to Bexley Council, Natalie will be readily accessible to residents and work hard to address their concerns. Her particular interests include tackling anti-social behaviour, working with the police to ensure residents can feel safe and secure in their own homes and the care of our most vulnerable residents. Natalie loves Bexley and wants to help ensure it continues to be a borough in which people enjoy living.

Rajinder Tumber MBE

Rajinder Tumber MBE – a proud resident of Bexley, is not only an award-winning cyber security professional, but he is a survivor of Meningitis, and a world record-breaking poet – having crafted the poem, Divine Verse.

For his devotion to the cyber security industry, he was recommended by the UK Prime Minister, and subsequently approved by Her Majesty the Queen, to be awarded an MBE in 2020.

Currently the Security Consultancy Team Lead at Sky, Tumber’s experience includes employment at EY-Parthenon and BAE Systems Applied Intelligence. He specialises in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as well as cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC). He is an official mentor to students, and a Board member at the University of Westminster. Tumber also acts as a judge for industry awards, e.g. Judges – SC Awards Europe In his spare time, he studies ancient history and metaphysics.