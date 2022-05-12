Opportunities for Young People at Bexley’s Apprenticeship Fair

Hundreds of young people across Bexley attended the apprenticeship fair at Bexley’s Civic Offices this week.

Dozens of businesses and training providers were in attendance to give details of apprenticeships they had available with advice and information being given to young people attending.

These included Erith Group, Berkeley Homes, ITRM, Coca Cola, EY, Bagnalls, the RAF, Oxleas, London South East Colleges and North Kent College.

The event was also supported by local Councillors with the Leader of the Council, Cllr Teresa O’Neill, visiting the Fair along with Councillors Christine Catterall, Richard Diment, David Leaf and Caroline Newton.

Cllr O’Neill said:

“Apprenticeships offer great training and employment opportunities and it was wonderful to see so many young people coming into the Civic Offices to learn about them and speak to potential employers and training providers.

Hopefully some connections have been made and we’ll see some of those young people starting exciting new careers soon. I want to thank the many businesses and organisations who operate in and around Bexley for supporting this event and creating new opportunities for Bexley’s residents.”

Bexley’s Conservative Council will continue to promote apprenticeships for people in our Borough. We have just been re-elected on a Manifesto to support apprenticeships and we’ve hit the ground running delivering on our commitments with this Apprenticeship Fair.”