Conservative candidates for West Heath ward

John Davey

John Davey has been a Councillor for 16 years and has been Bexley’s Deputy Mayor; he was a Software Design Consultant but is now retired, he has lived in what is now West Heath Ward his whole life.

John has been a School Governor for both Primary and Secondary Schools for over 30 years and is now the Chair of Governors of Bedonwell School and a Governor of Barrington School.

He is Chairman of Bexley Arts Trust and organises various art and sculpture exhibitions for the local community.

He was a Non-Exec Director of Bexley Care Trust and The NHS S.E. London Joint Boards.

John is currently Chairman of Bexley’s Transport Users Sub-Committee and sits on various other Committees.

Philip Read

Phil has lived in Bexley virtually all his life, was a pupil at both Bedonwell School and BETHS, and is married with two daughters.

He has been a Member of Bexley Council for a total of 15 years and has served as Chairman of Bexley’s Finance & Corporate Services Scrutiny Committee and, for the last eight years, as Cabinet Member for Children’s Services during which time Ofsted rated the quality of the service as Outstanding.

His working life has been spent in the travel industry which provided him the opportunity to visit many countries worldwide, giving him an understanding of, and appreciation for, different cultures.

Away from politics Phil enjoys collecting books and (sometimes less enjoyably!), supports both Charlton Athletic and Kent Cricket.

Peter Reader

Peter has lived most of his life in the borough, is married to Irene who between them have five children and 16 grandchildren, one great grandchild and extensive library collection.

Having run his own business as a practising accountant he retired in 2016. Peter lives in West Heath Ward and his main focus of interest is that of Planning and Care for the elderly in the community. The foregoing haveremained his priority since his election in 2006.